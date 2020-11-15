wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Tells Drew McIntyre He Won’t ‘Own the Room’ While He’s Around
The two currently aren’t scheduled to fight at Survivor Series, but after their confrontation on Smackdown last night, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre have been going at it on Twitter.
McIntyre wrote: “Forging a legacy for myself, no family to open doors for me. First I beat Randy and reclaim my WWE Title, then I’m coming for you Roman.”
Reigns replied: “The whole “family opening the doors” thing is so played out and just an unoriginal excuse. Free lesson for you, Drew. It’s not about getting in the door, it’s about owning the room. Which you will never do..while I’m around. Good luck on Monday at #RAW. #SurvivorSeries”
Reigns is set to face Randy Orton at the PPV, but if McIntyre wins the WWE title on Monday, he’ll be slotted in to face the Universal Champion.
