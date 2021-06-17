Roman Reigns Tells The Rock and John Cena To ‘Stay on Set’

In an interview with ESPN’s SportsNation, Roman Reigns spoke about possible matches with The Rock and John Cena, telling the two of them to ‘stay on set’ with their Hollywood careers.

He said: “That’s like a dream for a lot of our fans. It ain’t a dream for his, you know what I mean? I get this a lot with Dwayne and John Cena as well. These guys are doing very well for themselves, there’s no question about it. So, I don’t know, if I were these guys, I don’t know if I would want to come back and deal with me. I’m a problem right now for everybody. If I were them, I would stay on set. I’d keep pumping out these streaming service movies. Don’t come to my ring.”