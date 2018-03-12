wrestling / News
Roman Reigns ‘Temporarily Suspended’ on Raw After Brock Lesnar Doesn’t Appear
– Roman Reigns found himself temporarily suspended in a new development of his feud with Brock Lesnar on Raw. Vince McMahon suspended Reigns after he cut a promo reacting to the announcement that Lesnar would once again not appear as scheduled. Reigns accused McMahon of being biased in not punishing Lesnar, saying Lesnar is McMahon’s “boy” and that he refuses to be disrespected by McMahon.
Reigns then went backstage to the gorilla position and confronted McMahon. After a commercial break, Reigns walked out of McMahon’s office and Renee Young spoke to the Chairman, who said Brock is his own man and nobody’s “boy.” He acknowledged that Lesnar has privileges but said Lesnar has earned them, though he may have gone too far this time. McMahon promised Lesnar would be at next week’s Raw and would face Reigns at WrestleMania, then suspended Reigns for his behavior.
Pics and video from the segment are below:
#RAW GM @RealKurtAngle says @BrockLesnar is NOT in the house tonight…
…but we can't say the same for @WWERomanReigns! pic.twitter.com/T7XUNTBah4
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 13, 2018
#TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns isn't too surprised that @BrockLesnar is nowhere to be found tonight on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/ptKGGeoEzc
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2018
#TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns says he will NOT be disrespected by @VinceMcMahon! #RAW pic.twitter.com/r0sJZZaQz5
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 13, 2018
.@WWERomanReigns has said all he can to @RealKurtAngle… and he's turned his attention to #TheChairman of @WWE, @VinceMcMahon! #RAW pic.twitter.com/dUA8acqqxS
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2018
#UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar once again did not show up to Monday Night #RAW, and @WWERomanReigns wants answers from @VinceMcMahon! pic.twitter.com/c7dl4iZkBU
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2018
You heard it from the boss himself @VinceMcMahon…@BrockLesnar WILL be at #RAW next week, and @WWERomanReigns is…temporarily suspended?! pic.twitter.com/2Uat2b8FSV
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2018