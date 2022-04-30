Roman Reigns Thanks Fans Following WWE Event In London, Sends Message To The Rock

As previously reported, WWE had a live event in London this week, headlined by a match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. After the match was over, Reigns broke character a little bit to thank London. He also threatened The Rock when a fan mentioned him.

He said: “Ya’ll know how to make your Tribal Chief feel special. I think this goes without being said, but it’s been too long. You know, when you get into the groove, and doing these tours, year after year, twice a year, hitting every single town and not going on a break like we have, sometimes one can forget how much energy ya’ll bring to the arena! I know one thing. Paris has got their work cut out for them because ya’ll were awesome tonight. I know it’s been a minute but it’s good to be back. I just want y’all to remember, the Head of the Table loves you. And it sounds like you love the Head of the Table as well. [fan yells something] The Rock can get it to.”