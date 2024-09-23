wrestling / News

Roman Reigns Thanks Georgia Tech Coach Brent Key Following WWE SmackDown Segment

September 23, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
WWE Smackdown 8-16-24 Roman Reigns Image Credit: WWE

Last week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes had a meeting on the football field at Georgia Tech for a segment.

This was Reigns’ return to the college after playing defensive tackle and was named First-Team All-ACC. The top WWE star took to Twitter to thank Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key.

