Roman Reigns Thanks Georgia Tech Coach Brent Key Following WWE SmackDown Segment
September 23, 2024 | Posted by
Last week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes had a meeting on the football field at Georgia Tech for a segment.
This was Reigns’ return to the college after playing defensive tackle and was named First-Team All-ACC. The top WWE star took to Twitter to thank Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key.
Thanks for the hospitality @CoachBrentKeyGT.
Good to be back home. @GeorgiaTechFB pic.twitter.com/OABLeshqro
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 23, 2024
