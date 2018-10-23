Various News: Roman Reigns Thanks His Supporters, New WWE Evolution Promo, Zeus Making Rare Wrestling Related Appearance

– Roman Reigns took to Twitter today and thanked everyone for their support following last night’s WWE Raw announcement on his battle with leukemia.

Thank you to everyone who’s reached out…I can’t put into words what it means to me. Your energy and positivity motivate me to get better quickly to get back in the ring, but for now I’m going to spend time with my family and focus on health. Thank you – Joe/Roman — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 23, 2018

– Here is a promo for Sunday’s WWE Evolution match with Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs. Trish Stratus and Lita. Bliss didn’t appear on last night’s WWE Raw, and there are reports that Bliss suffered a concussion over the weekend and may be out of the match. They ran an angle on Raw where James & Alicia Fox attacked Trish & Lita.

– Thomas “Tiny” Lister Jr. (Zeus) is scheduled to make a rare wrestling-related appearance at the WrestlePro event in Rahway, NJ on November 9th. He will be signing for fans before the show. Also appearing are Tyson Kidd, Norman Smiley, Barry Horowitz, Duke “The Dumpster” Droese, The Nasty Boys and Sunny.