Various News: Roman Reigns Thanks His Supporters, New WWE Evolution Promo, Zeus Making Rare Wrestling Related Appearance

October 23, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Roman Reigns Raw 10.22.18

– Roman Reigns took to Twitter today and thanked everyone for their support following last night’s WWE Raw announcement on his battle with leukemia.

– Here is a promo for Sunday’s WWE Evolution match with Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs. Trish Stratus and Lita. Bliss didn’t appear on last night’s WWE Raw, and there are reports that Bliss suffered a concussion over the weekend and may be out of the match. They ran an angle on Raw where James & Alicia Fox attacked Trish & Lita.

– Thomas “Tiny” Lister Jr. (Zeus) is scheduled to make a rare wrestling-related appearance at the WrestlePro event in Rahway, NJ on November 9th. He will be signing for fans before the show. Also appearing are Tyson Kidd, Norman Smiley, Barry Horowitz, Duke “The Dumpster” Droese, The Nasty Boys and Sunny.

Roman Reigns, WWE, WWE Raw, Larry Csonka

