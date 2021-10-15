Roman Reigns Thinks Brock Lesnar Being A Private Person Is A Genius Move

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Roman Reigns said that it was a ‘genius move’ of Brock Lesnar to be a private person, as he nor anyone else really knows a lot about him. Here are highlights:

On traveling again for WWE: “I don’t miss travel, man. I don’t miss being on planes. I don’t miss being in the air. The ThunderDome was nice because it was in Orlando for a bit and Tampa, so I would literally get picked up on the bus, head up there, three-and-a-half-hour drive to both, do my stuff and get back on the bus and get back home that night. That process created a silver lining and also being home with my family and my children and my wife. There’s no replacing that. I do not miss travel. Saudi Arabia is the only place I’ve left the country for, and that’s just because it’s such an isolated one-off, in and out on a private jet, 16 hours, knock out the show, back on the jet, 16 hours, all by myself. We go through extreme precautions to make it all safe for me and to make me feel comfortable.”

On getting to the current storyline with Brock Lesnar: “I knew there were a lot of things we had to do to get to that point. There were a lot of bricks that needed to be stacked up to get to a point where he felt enticed to come back. I don’t know a lot about Brock. Just like you don’t. That’s the way he’s played it, and I think it’s a genius move. Not only for himself and his mental health and his family and everything and just to keep himself out of the public eye, but it creates so much mystique behind him as a performer and as a character, which is something that’s a lost portion of what we do in our business, a lost piece of the art form.”

On Brock Lesnar as a performer: “Brock Lesnar might be one of the most… I’m not going to throw him in that GOAT category of actual MMA fighting and mixed martial arts, but as far as from a draw standpoint and attention and eye-raising [standpoint], I don’t know if there’s anyone outside of [Conor] McGregor and Ronda [Rousey], but then there’s Brock. There’s a special three when it comes to the fight game, and Brock’s got a stronghold. People want to see him get physical. He just has that allure and demeanor around him. I knew if we did what we did—and thank God it happened the way that it did and we were able to accomplish these things the way that we have—I knew everybody and their mother would be trying to get in the ring with me.”

On if his glove was inspired by the Infinity Gauntlet: “It’s more of a coincidence. I’m not going to say, ‘I’ve never watched The Avengers.’ No, I’ve seen all the movies, but honestly, I didn’t relate it to that. I just needed a change, and to me, the gold… it’s always been black, maybe a little bit of gray or blue. I’ve said it before: Everything I touch turns into gold, and that was the mindset I wanted to have. That power, the design of all of it and the underlying theme of what we’re trying to do is display power at its maximum in every regard.”