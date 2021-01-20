Roman Reigns Thinks WrestleMania 39 Makes Sense For Match With The Rock

If a match with the Rock is in the cards, Roman Reigns thinks that it makes the most sense for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. Reigns spoke with Ryan Satin for Fox Sports 1 and the company released a brief snippet of the interview where the WWE Universal Champion discusses the heavily-speculated potential match with his cousin.

“We’ll go to Hollywood for [WrestleMania] 39, and I think it just makes sense,” he said. “He’s the biggest box office attraction for the big screen. So, to be able to take that and match it up with the biggest box office attraction in sports entertainment, I think some magic would be made.”

That WrestleMania will take place in 2023 and, as Reigns mentioned, take place in Hollywood, California. This year’s WrestleMania was originally scheduled for the city but has been moved to Raymond James Stadium, where last year’s WrestleMania was supposed to take place, due to the pandemic.