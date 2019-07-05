Roman Reigns Thinks You Have Foolish Thoughts If You Think AEW Is Competition To WWE

In an interview with The Sportster, Roman Reigns said that he doesn’t view AEW as competition to WWE and thinks it’s foolish to compare the company to WWE.

He said: “I’ll just say this. It’s all so new and it was what it was with Ambrose leaving and popping up over there… Competition? No, there’s no competition. WWE, we know exactly what we’re doing. We have the best talent in the world. There’s no comparing, I say that with firm confidence, all the way from the top to the very bottom. .. We are world class all the way through. Is it another option? Sure. [It’s] another option and another place to get a check. I’m never against optimism but I think you have foolish thoughts if you really think there’s a comparison or actual competition. Just an option, which isn’t a bad thing.“