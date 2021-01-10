wrestling / News
Roman Reigns To Confront Adam Pearce On Next Week’s Smackdown
January 9, 2021 | Posted by
Wrestling Inc reports that during NFL coverage on FOX today, it was announced that Roman Reigns will confront his Royal Rumble opponent Adam Pearce on Friday’s episode of Smackdown. The two will fight for the Universal title on January 31. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Roman Reigns to confront Adam Pearce
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jey Uso
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On WWE Changing Marijuana Policy In 2008, Wrestlers Using Marijuana, How RAW Roulette Came About
- Steve Austin On Why He Didn’t Like Royal Rumbles, Potentially Having Rock on Broken Skull Sessions
- Jay White Rumored To Have Support From WWE Talent
- Note On Rumored Backstage Heat Between Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle