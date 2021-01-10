wrestling / News

Roman Reigns To Confront Adam Pearce On Next Week’s Smackdown

January 9, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Roman Reigns Adam Pearce

Wrestling Inc reports that during NFL coverage on FOX today, it was announced that Roman Reigns will confront his Royal Rumble opponent Adam Pearce on Friday’s episode of Smackdown. The two will fight for the Universal title on January 31. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Roman Reigns to confront Adam Pearce
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jey Uso

