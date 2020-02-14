wrestling / News
Roman Reigns to Team With Mystery Partner Against Miz and Morrison on Smackdown
Roman Reigns has tag team match scheduled for Smackdown, and a mystery partner to boot. WWE has announced that Reigns will team up with a mystery partner against The Miz and John Morrison. The announcement follows Reigns trading shots with the two after they mocked The Usos for not being able to head to Canada for this week’s Smackdown due to their old legal issues.
The announcement reads:
The Miz & John Morrison have certainly found their swagger since reuniting and now are strutting right into The Big Dog’s yard.
Recent individual wins against Kofi Kingston & Big E have given The Miz & John Morrison confidence heading into WWE Super ShowDown and apparently enough of it that “The Dirt Sheet” duo turned their attention to The Usos’ impending absence from this Friday’s SmackDown.
Roman Reigns stood up to defend The Bloodline and fired back against the pair’s social media taunts.
Now Reigns must find a teammate to head into battle with The Miz & John Morrison.
