Roman Reigns Tops Tumbler’s Pro Wrestlers for 2020

– Tumblr has released the platform’s annual Year in Review lists. For this year’s top Pro Wrestlers of 2020, WWE Superstar and reigning Universal champion Roman Reigns topped the list this year. Becky Lynch was the top name for last year’s list.

Reigns moved up two slots this year after finishing at No. 3 for 2019. Becky Lynch drops to the No. 2 spot, and SmackDown women’s champ Sasha Banks finished at No. 3. AEW World champion Jon Moxley came in fourth place. You can see the Top 10 Tumble Pro Wrestlers of 2020 here:

1. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

2. Becky Lynch

3. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

4. Jon Moxley

5. Seth Rollins

6. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

7. Bayley

8. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

9. Alexa Bliss

10. Charlotte Flair