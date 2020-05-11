Roman Reigns Trends On Social Media After Poster Seen During Money in the Bank Match

Roman Reigns drew some attention on Twitter after he (kind of) made an appearance at Money in the Bank. During the main event of the PPV, a large poster of Reigns was seen during the Climb the Corporate Ladder Money in the Bank match while AJ Styles was moving through WWE Headquarters. The camera did seem to focus on the poster for a moment.

Reigns has not been mentioned by broadcasters on WWE TV since before WrestleMania, though there is no rule to erase Reigns entirely from WWE TV. Reigns discussed his reason for being off TV on Friday, saying it is due to his having twin sons.