wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Trends On Social Media After Poster Seen During Money in the Bank Match
Roman Reigns drew some attention on Twitter after he (kind of) made an appearance at Money in the Bank. During the main event of the PPV, a large poster of Reigns was seen during the Climb the Corporate Ladder Money in the Bank match while AJ Styles was moving through WWE Headquarters. The camera did seem to focus on the poster for a moment.
Reigns has not been mentioned by broadcasters on WWE TV since before WrestleMania, though there is no rule to erase Reigns entirely from WWE TV. Reigns discussed his reason for being off TV on Friday, saying it is due to his having twin sons.
ROMAN REIGNS SE CUELA EN LA BATALLA DE MONEY IN THE BANK 🔥
QUE CLASE DE SEÑAL ES ESTA❓#MITB pic.twitter.com/EcvRtYwaQz
— Royal Wrestling 👑 (@RoyalWrestling_) May 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Reflects on Losing His Confidence in the Ring After His Match With Brock Lesnar
- Lio Rush Says He Was Supposed to Win Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 35
- Jim Cornette Compares Karrion Kross To Marc Mero, Says Scarlett Is The Real Star Just Like Sable Was, Explains What Kross Needs
- Comedian Tom Segura Says Wrestling Is For “Idiots” Who Don’t Know It’s Fake – Dolph Ziggler, Abyss & More Respond