Roman Reigns Tribal Chief Replica Title Now On Sale
WWE is selling a commemorative title to celebrate Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief. WWE announced the new commemorative title is on sale at WWE Shop following Reigns’ return to WWE TV on Raw.
The title costs #599.99 and will ship by October 16th. It is described as follows:
Point your ones to the sky and acknowledge the Original Tribal Chief Roman Reigns by carving out space in your WWE collection for this Roman Reigns Tribal Chief Championship Replica Title Belt. Designed in reverence for The Head of Table, this commemorative title belt features a distinct, colorful image of Roman Reigns along with rhinestone details that demonstrate your pledge of fealty. Make room in your collection for this unique replica title belt and let it become an Island of Relevancy.
Acknowledge your OTC1 with Roman Reigns NEW collection available NOW at #WWEShop! #WWE 🛒: https://t.co/O32OWu0Vyr pic.twitter.com/PgoVuaCtaf
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) July 15, 2025
