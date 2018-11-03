Quantcast

 

WWE News: Tribute to Roman Reigns at Special Olympics Event, Peyton Manning Challenges The New Day, and Coming Soon to WWE Network

November 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Roman Reigns WWE Raw 10.22.18

– Daniel Vidot led a tribute to WWE Superstar Roman Reigns before a Special Olympics. The NXT Twitter account posted a video of the tribute, which you can see below.

– Peyton Manning appeared in a new UpUpDownDown video today challenging The New Day on Gang Beasts. You can check out the video below.

– WWE released a new preview this week showcasing programs coming soon to the WWE Network. You can check out that video below.

Roman Reigns, UpUpDownDown, WWE, WWE Network, Jeffrey Harris

