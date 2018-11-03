wrestling / News
WWE News: Tribute to Roman Reigns at Special Olympics Event, Peyton Manning Challenges The New Day, and Coming Soon to WWE Network
November 3, 2018 | Posted by
– Daniel Vidot led a tribute to WWE Superstar Roman Reigns before a Special Olympics. The NXT Twitter account posted a video of the tribute, which you can see below.
Prior to the @SpecialOlympics #PlanePull, @DanielVidot leads a tribute to #RomanReigns with a mini version of Samoan Haka “Siva Tau”. USO ASO UMA (Brothers Forever) #PlayUnifiedWWE #ThankYouRoman. @WWECommunity pic.twitter.com/kpDEaYyCmW
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 3, 2018
– Peyton Manning appeared in a new UpUpDownDown video today challenging The New Day on Gang Beasts. You can check out the video below.
– WWE released a new preview this week showcasing programs coming soon to the WWE Network. You can check out that video below.