Roman Reigns Tries To Call Paul Heyman On WWE Smackdown

Roman Reigns tried to get in touch with Paul Heyman at the end of WWE Smackdown, but his Wiseman was not available. Friday night’s show saw Reigns trying to place a call to Heyman in the final moments after Bronson Reed allied with the New Bloodline and Jey Uso told Reigns to “make the call.”

However, Reigns came up empty as Heyman’s phone number was no longer in service. You can see the segment below.

Reigns and the OG Bloodline need a fifth member to battle the New Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 30th.