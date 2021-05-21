Roman Reigns, Triple H and Others React To WWE Resuming Live Touring

Earlier today, WWE announced that they will return to touring with live audiences starting on July 16 with several shows in Texas, including Money in the Bank. Several wrestlers have taken to Twitter to comment on the news, including Roman Reigns, Triple H and more.

Reigns wrote: “Prepare for the opportunity to acknowledge your Tribal Chief live and in person.”

Triple H added: “As @WWE returns to the road this July, we welcome back our biggest Superstars, YOU, the @WWEUniverse. We cannot wait to hear, see, and feel the electricity of our live audiences again so I only have one question … #AreYouReady?”

You can see those and other reactions below.

As @WWE returns to the road this July, we welcome back our biggest Superstars, YOU, the @WWEUniverse. We cannot wait to hear, see, and feel the electricity of our live audiences again so I only have one question … #AreYouReady? https://t.co/0txoSzlV0h — Triple H (@TripleH) May 21, 2021

Prepare for the opportunity to acknowledge your Tribal Chief live and in person. https://t.co/U55YWjqphJ — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 21, 2021

Oh, good to know! https://t.co/1DdAz1Y7Pm — Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) May 21, 2021

+ already setting up #HEELCREW COMEDY TOUR shows!

Nature is HEELING! https://t.co/0SgcJIPgdO — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) May 21, 2021

Awesome! So happy to see @wwe going back on the road. The pent up demand from this long lockdown due to this awful pandemic is going to be unleashed, will be awesome! Can’t wait to be there! https://t.co/1g34SWKlWz — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) May 21, 2021