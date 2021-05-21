wrestling / News

Roman Reigns, Triple H and Others React To WWE Resuming Live Touring

May 21, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Earlier today, WWE announced that they will return to touring with live audiences starting on July 16 with several shows in Texas, including Money in the Bank. Several wrestlers have taken to Twitter to comment on the news, including Roman Reigns, Triple H and more.

Reigns wrote: “Prepare for the opportunity to acknowledge your Tribal Chief live and in person.

Triple H added: “As @WWE returns to the road this July, we welcome back our biggest Superstars, YOU, the @WWEUniverse. We cannot wait to hear, see, and feel the electricity of our live audiences again so I only have one question … #AreYouReady?

