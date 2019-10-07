WWE News: Roman Reigns Says He Tweaked His Knee at Hell in a Cell, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross React to Loss

– Roman Reigns says that he tweaked his knee during his tag team match at WWE Hell in a Cell. WWE posted the following video of Reigns reacting to his and Daniel Bryan’s win over Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

Reigns talks about his “hug” moment with Bryan, saying that he didn’t expect that to be how the thing played out and that he initially thought Bryan was about to throw down, but quickly realized what was about to happen. He put over Bryan’s babyface turn and said standing by his side says a lot about his character.

Reigns acknowledged that he tweaked his knee, but said he’s going to “Wolverine this thing” and be ready for Smackdown on Friday:

– WWE also posted video of Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss reacting to their loss to the Kabuki Warriors at the show. Cross is livid, and Bliss tells her to calm down. Bliss says they will choose their moment to get the titles back. Cross snaps back at her, saying no one understands what the titles mean but them. Bliss says she’s going to turn this loss into motivation and that every team should be afraid of them, because no one is safe: