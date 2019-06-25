wrestling / News
Roman Reigns & Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre Announced For Extreme Rules
June 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Roman Reigns is teaming with the Dead Man against his latest rivals at WWE Extreme Rules. Following Undertaker’s surprise appearance on Raw to save Reigns from Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon, a tag match between the four has been made official for Extreme Rules.
WWE also announced a Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans match for the PPV on Raw, with both Rollins’ and Lynch’s titles on the line. If Corbin and Evans lose, they do not get future title shots against Rollins and Lynch, respectively.
Extreme Rules takes place on July 14th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
