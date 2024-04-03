Roman Reigns Has Been Undisputed WWE Universal Champion For Two Years

Today marks the two-year anniversary of when Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The match saw Reigns, the Universal champion, pin Lesnar, the WWE champion, to more or less unify the belts.

Reigns has held the Universal title for 1,312 days. He has the fourth-longest reign in WWE history, behind Bruno Sammartino’s first reign (2,803), Bob Backlund’s first reign (2,135) and Hulk Hogan’s first reign (1,474). If he loses at Wrestlemania, he will not move any further up the list, as he’ll only have 1,316 days.

He’s also held the WWE title for 731 days, which is the the sixth-longest reign for that specific title, behind both of Sammartino’s reigns, Hogan, Backlund and Pedro Morales (1,027).