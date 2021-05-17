Roman Reigns Retains Universal Championship at WWE WrestleMania Backlash (Highlights)

Cesaro gave Roman Reigns a major fight at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, but Reigns was still WWE Universal Champion when the bell rang. Reigns defeated Cesaro in the main event of the PPV, making him pass out to the guillotine after several unsuccessful attempts.

Cesaro had the advantage over Reigns at several moments in the match, fighting through a bad arm to make several nearfalls on Reigns and nearly make him tap to the sharpshooter. In the end though, Reigns was able to make Cesaro submit. After the match, Jey Uso came into the ring to acknowledge Reigns and then superkicked Cesaro with Reigns’ permission. Seth Rollins then came down and attacked Cesaro, attacking the injured arm with a chairshot and folding it up in the chair to further injure it and then stomping him on the ringside mats into the chair.

Reigns’ title reign now stands at 253 days, having won it at WWE Payback in August. Our live coverage of WrestleMania Backlash is here.