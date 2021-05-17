wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Retains Universal Championship at WWE WrestleMania Backlash (Highlights)
Cesaro gave Roman Reigns a major fight at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, but Reigns was still WWE Universal Champion when the bell rang. Reigns defeated Cesaro in the main event of the PPV, making him pass out to the guillotine after several unsuccessful attempts.
Cesaro had the advantage over Reigns at several moments in the match, fighting through a bad arm to make several nearfalls on Reigns and nearly make him tap to the sharpshooter. In the end though, Reigns was able to make Cesaro submit. After the match, Jey Uso came into the ring to acknowledge Reigns and then superkicked Cesaro with Reigns’ permission. Seth Rollins then came down and attacked Cesaro, attacking the injured arm with a chairshot and folding it up in the chair to further injure it and then stomping him on the ringside mats into the chair.
Reigns’ title reign now stands at 253 days, having won it at WWE Payback in August. Our live coverage of WrestleMania Backlash is here.
HERE. WE. GO.@WWECesaro challenges @WWERomanReigns for the #UniversalTitle RIGHT NOW at #WMBacklash! @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos
▶️ https://t.co/W0Gf720nuH pic.twitter.com/n5Yle5WOl7
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021
Acknowledge him.#WMBacklash #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/VHZFRzsQIZ
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021
We're already on the edge of our seats. 👀#WMBacklash #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @WWECesaro @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/3JtgVxOmeN
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021
🇨🇭💪#WMBacklash #UniversalTitle @WWECesaro @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/3opwC4kOc9
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021
The Head of the Table. A league of his own.#WMBacklash #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @WWECesaro @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/K6bs56BL2y
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021
.@WWECesaro takes to the sky!!!#WMBacklash #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/RB9S75ixz1
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021
"DB… I got your boy here!" 😮#WMBacklash #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @WWECesaro @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/U6ouhCr3hc
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021
.@WWECesaro WILL. NOT. QUIT!#WMBacklash #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/moPklXp82i
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021
.@WWECesaro got him up! The Head of the Table may be in trouble! #WMBacklash #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/Gejpmd94Ax
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021
IS @WWERomanReigns GOING TO TAP?!?!#WMBacklash #UniversalTitle @WWECesaro @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/KS60N98ObR
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021
BACK AND FORTH we go as @WWECesaro and @WWERomanReigns duke it out for the #UniversalTitle at #WMBacklash!
Stream on @PeacockTV ▶️ https://t.co/RsfCdPBh3U pic.twitter.com/N2sDuXU0fy
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021
Jey @WWEUsos adding insult to injury to the delight of @WWERomanReigns!#WMBacklash @WWECesaro @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/TWm8a9lC3O
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021
What is @WWERollins doing?!?! 😱#WMBacklash @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/G8KUnOCKQk
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021
What has @WWERollins done?!?!#WMBacklash @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/S8VqHVUVXk
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Don Callis in Impact Wrestling, Role Reportedly Changing in Company
- The Godfather Reveals The Most Memorable Backstage Fight He’s Seen, Nobody Liking Ahmed Johnson Backstage
- New Rumors Suggest Infighting Between AEW EVPs, Allegedly Not On Speaking Terms
- Notes On Last Week’s Smackdown: Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns Went Off-Script, Details On Who Was Backstage