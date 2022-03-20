Roman Reigns Unlocks ‘God Mode’ for Brock Lesnar in WrestleMania 38 Workout Video

– WWE released a new workout video featuring Universal champion Roman Reigns prepping for his Winner Take All-Championship Unification Match with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. You can view that clip and some highlights below.

Roman Reigns on reaching God Mode: “What is God mode? God mode is 200 IQ plus world-class athlete equals God mode. It’s not a switch, it’s years and years of work. It’s a journey, and I think that anybody who has reached the top of what they do, they understand what it takes. That’s allowed me to get to this experience where I’m just harder than everybody. Today, we’re in Westin, Florida in the House of the Athlete. I love the gym, the gym is the only place that does not acknowledge me. It does not care who I am. The weights? They don’t lie. You can’t pick ’em up, then you can’t pick ’em up and that’s going to push you every single time. It’s what I continue to do.”

On translating work in the gym to the field: “For some athletes, what you do in the weight room doesn’t translate to the field. Everything that I do in the weight room will translate to the ring. My explosion, my power, my strength, my conditioning. It doesn’t matter how long the match is, I get stronger and stronger as it goes. The second wind comes like that.”

On believing in the “old school”: “I still believe in the old school: the nitty-gritty barbells, dumbbells, pick up the weight and control the weight, own the weight. And hat’s what I do, compound lifts, deadlifts, power cleans, bent over rows. These things, they’re classic lifts. Every type of athlete that’s stepped on any stage, these are the things they’ve tapped into and been proficient at and it’s no different for me.”

On knowing how to handle Brock Lesnar: “I’m the smartest shark in the ocean here. I’ve learned how to handle Brock. I learned every false step that I’ve ever taken in that ring with Brock. I re-analyzed every little detail you could possibly think of and the ones that you didn’t even think of because you’re not as smart or as experienced as me. And then I continue to put the work in. There’s gonna be a little sliver of credit that’s gonna go to Brock Lesnar when the record books are all written. In his hillbilly, farmboy mindset, he’s sitting there thinking, ‘Oh, I’m about to go out there and make history, and we’re about to re-write the record books.’ He’s going to be in the record books, but he’s just a supporting player to the No. 1 guy, the guy who’s on top of the call sheet, Roman Reigns.”

Roman Reigns on manifesting the outcome for WrestleMania: “I’ve manifested the outcome that I see fit for the Tribal Chief, the outcome that I see fit for The Head of the Table for my bloodline, the one that’s going to support us for generations to come, and at WrestleMania, that God mode that nobody else can reach, it’s going to come easy. This is going to be my sixth WrestleMania main event, and it’s going to be the one where I beat Brock Lesnar and solidify my run as the greatest WWE Champion of all time. There’s no arguments, there’s no debates, it’s factual. It’s title vs. title, this is the biggest WrestleMania main event of all time. I’m ready. Let’s go.”

Roman Reigns faces Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match in the main event of WrestleMania 38: Night 2. The match is scheduled for Sunday, April 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.