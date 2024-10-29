Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. The Bloodline Set For WWE Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns & The Usos will take on The Bloodline at WWE Crown Jewel. WWE announced on Monday after Raw that the six-man tag team match is officially set for Saturday’s PPV.

You can see the full lineup below for the show, which airs live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Peacock and WWE Network:

* WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther

* WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane

* Bronson Reed vs. Seth Rollins

* Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

* Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. The Bloodline