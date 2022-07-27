Roman Reigns Comments On Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Says SummerSlam Match With Brock Lesnar Is Their Last

Roman Reigns was asked his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE and whether his feud with Brock Lesnar ends at Summerslam today. Reigns was outside of NBCUniversal’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza signing autographs and taking pictures with fans when YouTube creator RainmakerNYC asked Reigns a few questions about his match with Lesnar at Sunday’s show, McMahon’s retirement last Friday and more.

“I just wish him nothing but luck and happiness in his future,” Reigns said of McMahon’s retirement. “He’s been great to me and my family.”

Reigns also weighed in on his match with Lesnar at the PPV. When asked whether this will be the last chapter in his feud with Lesnar, he said, “This is the last one, so you better watch it.” He also joked that his mindset heading into the match was, “Don’t lose.”

Reigns and Lesnar will face off for the Head of the Table’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, which takes place on Saturday and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.