Roman Reigns Reveals Vince McMahon’s Advice For Him, Talks Acting Debut With The Rock
Roman Reigns has revealed the advice that Vince McMahon gave him for his return. Reigns spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview, with some highlights below:
On enjoying his return to the ring: “Now that I’m back, I’m enjoying every moment. That goes back to what Vince McMahon told me. Vince said to me, ‘Be present.’ He said, ‘Be there with your family and friends, and absorb everything you can. Maximize all that you can.'”
On co-starring in Hobbs & Shaw with The Rock: “Creating with Dwayne, who is starring and producing the film, and going all-in with him felt good on so many levels. Hopefully everyone takes to it, enjoys it, and gets lost in it.”
On The Rock’s support: “DJ still lights up when we talk about my career and different bookings. There was a light in his eyes every time he was talking about my future.”
