Roman Reigns Voluntarily Withdraws From 2024 WWE Draft

– Former WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns is officially, voluntarily withdrawing from the 2024 WWE Draft. Earlier on SmackDown, Paul Heyman announced on behalf of Roman Reigns that Reigns is removing himself from the 2024 WWE Draft. So Reigns is not eligible to be drafted this year.

Heyman stated on Reigns removing himself from eligibility, “This is not a negative! This is a positive! Who built SmackDown since the pandemic? Roman Reigns! Who is the biggest star in the entire industry? Roman Reigns!” Heyman also indicated that reigns would not be returning to WWE “in the immediate future,” stating, “Why would Roman Reigns want hot the number one draft pick spotlight when Roman Reigns is not going to be returning in the immediate future? Read into my words, Kayla. That is not what a real Tribal Chief would do!”

Reigns was part of the SmackDown roster before his recent break from TV. He lost the title to Cody Rhodes earlier this month at WrestleMania 40: Night 2. You can view that clip of Heyman’s announcement on Reigns below: