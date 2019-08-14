Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton Advertised For WWE Events In October

WWE will hold a Supershow in October and the official websites for the venues are promoting some big matches for fans that attend that and Smackdown Live tapings that month.

First, the Pechanga Arena in San Diego is promoting the following for the Supershow on October 5:

THIS WILL BE YOUR CHANCE TO SEE:

SETH ROLLINS VS BARON CORBIN FOR THE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP!

ROMAN REIGNS VS SAMOA JOE!

WWE CHAMPION KOFI KINGSTON VS RANDY ORTON IN A SUMMERSLAM REMATCH! RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPION BECKY LYNCH VS LACEY EVANS!!

PLUS, BRAUN STROWMAN AND SAN DIEGO’S OWN REY MYSTERIO, AND MANY MORE OF YOUR FAVORITE WWE SUPERSTARS!

*Card is subject to change*

The Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is promoting the following for the Smackdown Live on October 18:

WWE SMACKDOWN LIVE RETURNS TO BANKERS LIFE FIELDHOUSE – INDIANAPOLIS, IN

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 16 AT 10 A.M.

STARTING AT $20

SEE YOUR FAVORITE WWE SUPERSTARS LIVE INCLUDING:

THE NEW DAY VS. RANDY ORTON, DANIEL BRYAN AND ROWAN!

ROMAN REIGNS VS. SAMOA JOE!

PLUS, SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPION, BAYLEY!”

*CARD IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE

TICKETS AVAILABLE AT THE BOX OFFICE,

BANKERSLIFEFIELDHOUSE.COM AND TICKETMASTER.COM

Finally, the Sprint Center website has the following listed for the Smamckdown Live in Kansas City on October 25:

SEE YOUR FAVORITE WWE SUPERSTARS LIVE INCLUDING:

WWE CHAMPION KOFI KINGSTON VS RANDY ORTON

SPECIAL ATTRACTION: ROMAN REIGNS VS DANIEL BRYAN

PLUS, SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPION BAYLEY

AND MANY MORE!

*Card is subject to change