Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler Announces fro Tomorrow’s Smackdown

Roman Reigns to face Dolph Ziggler as struggle for SmackDown supremacy continues

As The Glorious One is stretchered out by medics following The Big Dog’s brutal beatdown, Roman Reigns continues to target Robert Roode as he exits the arena.

Dolph Ziggler is next up to do the king’s bidding in the ongoing rivalry with Roman Reigns.

On last week’s SmackDown, King Corbin evaded the challenge and summoned Robert Roode to face Reigns. The Big Dog took exception to The Glorious One’s attempted scepter brutality and sent the competitor on a less than glorious stretcher ride out of the arena.

Will The Showoff score a royal victory for Corbin’s court? Or will Reigns lay waste to another minion as the battle for control of SmackDown continues?

