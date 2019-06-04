wrestling / News

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre Official For WWE Stomping Grounds

June 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Roman Reigns will officially face Drew McIntyre at WWE Stomping Grounds later this month. Reigns noted during the opening segment of Monday night’s episode of Raw that he’ll be facing McIntyre at the PPV. The show takes place on June 23rd from Tacoma, Washington.

Reigns vs. McIntyre is the first match officially set for the PPV.

