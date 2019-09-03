Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan Announced For WWE Clash of Champions

– Roman Reigns will get his chance for revenge against Erick Rowan at WWE Clash of Champions. WWE announced on Tuesday that Reigns and Rowan will face off in a one-on-one match at the PPV, which takes place on September 15th from Charlotte, North Carolina.

The announcement reads:

Roman Reigns will be out for payback at WWE Clash of Champions when he goes one-on-one with the monstrous Erick Rowan.

This bad blood goes back to what, at first, seemed like an accident, when what was declared a forklift driver error led to lighting equipment falling and nearly crushing The Big Dog as he walked backstage for an interview. Just days later, however, Reigns was nearly taken out when a car smashed into his own vehicle.

The Big Dog set out to find the perpetrator of these heinous attacks and seemingly found an answer when Buddy Murphy said that he saw Erick Rowan at the scene. Daniel Bryan and his massive intellectual peer denied any wrongdoing, even going so far as to produce a man who bore a striking resemblance to Erick Rowan and blaming him for the attacks. However, Reigns did not buy their story, and he uncovered video footage that showed Erick Rowan pushing over the equipment on Reigns.

Bryan continues to deny any involvement, even slapping Erick Rowan repeatedly and seemingly disowning his ally while demanding an apology from Reigns for the accusations (and a monstrous Spear that leveled The Planet’s Champion). The Big Dog, however, has retribution on his mind, which sets the stage for WWE Clash of Champions.