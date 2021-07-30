wrestling / News
Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor Universal Title Contract Signing, More Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced a Universal title contract signing between Roman Reigns and Finn Balor for tonight’s edition of SmackDown, plus a singles match between Rey Mysterio and Jimmy Uso.
Here’s the full release from WWE on the two segments set for SmackDown:
Universal Title Contract Signing set for tonight
After Universal Champion Roman Reigns flat-out denied the challenge of 16-time World Champion John Cena in favor of one from Finn Bálor last week, The Head of the Table will look to sign the contract for his showdown against The Prince at “Your Summer Vacation Destination,” SummerSlam, on Aug. 21!
Rey Mysterio takes on Jimmy Uso
Since losing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WWE Money In The Bank, The Mysterios have been looking for weaknesses in the armor of The Usos. Tonight, Rey Mysterio will attempt to show his son Dominik how it’s done against Jimmy Uso in a one-on-one showdown. Don’t miss a moment of the action tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown.