Roman Reigns vs. Jimmy Uso Reportedly Not Scheduled For Hell in a Cell
May 28, 2021 | Posted by
The latest storyline on Smackdown is the return of Jimmy Uso and his clashes with his brother Jey and the Universal Champion Roman Reigns. That might make it seem as though they next match for Reigns will be to defend against Jimmy, similar to how he was programmed against Jey last year. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a match between Reigns and Jimmy Uso is not currently scheduled for Hell in a Cell on June 20, the next WWE PPV.
