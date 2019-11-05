wrestling / News

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin, Tag Title Match Set For This Week’s Smackdown

November 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns King Corbin Smackdown

– WWE has announced two matches for this week’s episode of Smackdown including Roman Reign vs. King Corbin. WWE announced on Raw that Reigns will face Corbin on this week’s episode. Also set is a Smackdown Tag Team Championship match with The Revival defending their championships against The New Day.

The show airs Friday on FOX.

