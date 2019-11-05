wrestling / News
Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin, Tag Title Match Set For This Week’s Smackdown
November 4, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has announced two matches for this week’s episode of Smackdown including Roman Reign vs. King Corbin. WWE announced on Raw that Reigns will face Corbin on this week’s episode. Also set is a Smackdown Tag Team Championship match with The Revival defending their championships against The New Day.
The show airs Friday on FOX.
This Friday on @WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, @WWERomanReigns goes one-on-one with King @BaronCorbinWWE. #RAW pic.twitter.com/zjyeKSVLCz
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 5, 2019
