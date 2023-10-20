wrestling / News

Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight Official For WWE Crown Jewel

October 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Crown Jewel Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel. The event happens on November 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
* WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Zoey Stark vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez

