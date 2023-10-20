wrestling / News
Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight Official For WWE Crown Jewel
WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel. The event happens on November 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
* WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Zoey Stark vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez
