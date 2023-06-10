– The Heritage Bank Center and WWE are advertising a WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match at next weekend’s WWE Supershow at the venue in Cincinnati, Ohio. Champion Roman Reigns will be back in Cincinnati for the first time in over three years to defend his title against Rey Mysterio.

This will be Roman Reigns’ first title defense since beating Cody Rhodes in the main event at WrestleMania 39: Night 2 in April. In the co-main event, Seth Rollins is also slated to defend his new WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Also scheduled for the show are Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, The Usos, Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Matt Riddle, Becky Lynch, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bayley, and more.

Heritage Bank Center is also promoting five title matches for the show. The event will be held on Saturday, June 17.