Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn Set For WWE Toronto Live Event
February 27, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced a rematch between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at an upcoming live event. The match will happen at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto on March 4. The two previously fought at Elimination Chamber on February 18, with Reigns winning.
JUST ANNOUNCED! Canada’s own @SamiZayn takes on @WWERomanReigns in a rematch for the Undisputed @WWE Universal Championship!
Get your tickets for #WWE Road To WrestleMania at Coca-Cola Coliseum this Saturday March 4: https://t.co/5QYCRhMocU 🎟 pic.twitter.com/3LJORwpptx
— Coca-Cola Coliseum (@CocaColaClsm) February 27, 2023
