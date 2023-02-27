wrestling / News

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn Set For WWE Toronto Live Event

February 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Roman Reigns Sami Zayn Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a rematch between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at an upcoming live event. The match will happen at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto on March 4. The two previously fought at Elimination Chamber on February 18, with Reigns winning.

