Roman Reigns vs. Xavier Woods Advertised as Main Event for This Week’s WWE SmackDown

– PWInsider reports that local advertising for the FOX Network is promoting Roman Reigns vs. Xavier Woods for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. On last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns came out and attacked Woods when Jimmy Uso was supposed to bend the knee to the King of the Ring winner after losing a singles match in the main event.

This week’s WWE SmackDown will air on Friday, November 12. The event will be held at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The Scope Arena website is also advertising the following matchups:

* Drew McIntyre and the Viking Raiders vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos

* Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair