wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Wants Match With Keith Lee, Stock Closes Up
July 10, 2020 | Posted by
– Roman Reigns took to Twitter today to congratulate Keith Lee on his journey and say that he still wants a match against him. Reigns posted on Friday:
“Congrats on one hell of a journey @RealKeithLee . Still a ton of work to do, which I know you already know. Keep killin it and representing. I definitely still want that one on one, Champ! 👊🏽”
Congrats on one hell of a journey @RealKeithLee . Still a ton of work to do, which I know you already know. Keep killin it and representing. I definitely still want that one on one, Champ! 👊🏽 https://t.co/duhhdU73SR
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 10, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $46.25, up $1.08 (2.39%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 1.44% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- NJPW Set To Be First Major Promotion To Run Events With Fans
- List of Talent Who Haven’t Been At WWE Taping Since COVID-19 Outbreak, WWE Hasn’t Mentioned Virus In Memos
- FTR Discusses Getting Heat in AEW For Going On Jim Cornette’s Podcast, Difference Between Tony Khan & Vince McMahon, What Vince Apologized To Them For
- Big Show Recalls Being Concerned New Day Would Ruin Kofi Kingston’s Career, Warned Him Not to Do It