WWE News: Roman Reigns Wants Match With Keith Lee, Stock Closes Up

– Roman Reigns took to Twitter today to congratulate Keith Lee on his journey and say that he still wants a match against him. Reigns posted on Friday:

“Congrats on one hell of a journey @RealKeithLee . Still a ton of work to do, which I know you already know. Keep killin it and representing. I definitely still want that one on one, Champ! 👊🏽”

– WWE’s stock closed at $46.25, up $1.08 (2.39%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 1.44% on the day.