Roman Reigns Wants The Rock Back For Wrestlemania 37, Stephanie McMahon Wants A Ronda Rousey Return

ESPN reports that during a media day to promote Wrestlemania 37, both Roman Reigns and Stephanie McMahon said that they wanted The Rock to return for Wrestlemania 37, with Reigns wanting to face the Great One in a match. McMahon, meanwhile, said that she would also like Ronda Rousey to make her comeback for next year’s event. Here are highlights:

Roman Reigns on The Rock: “Hey, DJ, check it out. Not bad, right? I mean, the weather is good. Everyone is always talking about a dream match, me and him. First of all, we’re family, so it’s all love. If there was gonna be an event for him to compete in, to perform in, a venue to hold that mass scale of attention he’s gonna bring? It’s right here in your backyard. You ain’t gotta go far.”

Stephanie McMahon on Ronda Rousey: “In all seriousness, I hope so. I know that she’s very excited about coming back. I think she has some things in her personal life that she wants to do. When the time is right, she’ll be back. I have no doubt about that. I sincerely hope we have Ronda Rousey back for WrestleMania here at SoFi, only I don’t want to be the one facing her in the ring. I don’t know. It didn’t work out so well for me last time. I think I’ll let her do her own thing.”

McMahon on honoring Kobe Bryant: “Certainly, we will do everything we can. I think everyone should do whatever they can to honor not just Kobe’s memory but everyone’s memory who was on that flight. And the community. We all matter. I think that’s the most important thing to remember.”

McMahon on if Bryant could go into the WWE Hall of Fame: “That could be a potential consideration. We’re gonna focus right now on WrestleMania 36 in terms of that Hall of Fame, but certainly anything is possible as we move forward to WrestleMania 37.”