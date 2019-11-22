WWE News: Roman Reigns Wants To Help Baron Corbin Practice Getting Eliminated, Another Preview Of Sting’s WWE Untold Special, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– In a post on Twitter, Roman Reigns hyped up his six-man tag team match on tonight’s episode of Smackdown by taking a shot at Baron Corbin. Reigns will team with Ali and Shorty G against Corbin, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

He wrote: “Big weekend in the Windy City. Sunday is about whooping anyone in a red or gold and black shirt’s @$$. As for #SmackDown? Ill help Corbin practice getting eliminated. #TeamBlueMinusYou”

– WWE has released a new preview for WWE Untold: Sting’s Last Stand, which will debut on the WWE Network tonight.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Elias (32), Lash LeRoux (43) and Ed Ferrara (53).