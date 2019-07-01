wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Weighs in on Jon Moxley’s WWE Departure
– Roman Reigns has shared his thoughts on his friend and former Shield partner Jon Moxley’s departure from WWE. Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso shared a preview of his interview with Reigns in which the Raw star discusses Moxley’s jump from WWE to AEW.
“I don’t think our working relationship is going to be what it used to be, but I’ll always love that guy, he’ll always be my close friend, and I wish the best for him,” Reigns said. “We have a brotherhood, so I’m always cheering for him,” Reigns said. “I’ve shared so many great moments with Ambrose, or Mox. We have love for each other well beyond the wrestling, and it will always be that way.”
The quote comes after Seth Rollins was interviewed last week by SI in which he said of Moxley, “I love him, I’ll always love him, but at the end of the day, we just share different perspectives about what we want out of life and about where we’re at in our own lives.”
This week’s lead story for the Week in Wrestling, which will post on Tuesday, is an interview with @WWERomanReigns.
Reigns discusses his new partnership with Brisk and his feelings on Jon Moxley leaving WWE for AEW. pic.twitter.com/2T6acLQjEL
— Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) July 1, 2019
