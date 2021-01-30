Roman Reigns Weighs In On Undertaker’s Criticism of Current WWE Stars Being ‘Soft’

Roman Reigns is the latest guy to comment on Undertaker’s criticism of the currently WWE roster being “a little soft.” As you surely know by now, Undertaker got quite the reaction for the comments he made on Joe Rogan’s product, telling Rogan:

“I think the product is a little soft. There are obviously guys here and there that have an edge to them, but there’s too much pretty [and] not enough substance I think right now … In that era of guys, too, those were men. You go into a dressing room nowadays, and it’s a lot different. I remember walking into my first real dressing room, and all I saw were some crusty f—— men. Half of them had guns and knives in their bags. S— got handled back then. Now you walk in, there’s guys playing video games and f—— making sure they look pretty. It’s evolution, guess. I don’t know what it is, but I just like those eras, man. I liked when men were men.”

Reigns was asked during an appearance on the SI Media Podcast, about Taker’s comments and shared his thoughts. Highlights are below:

On old school criticism of current-era product: “We do the same job. It’s not like the bumps got any worse or any better. You’re always hearing ‘a drop kick was a finish back in my time.’ A dropkick is like the second move you see in a wrestling match nowadays. We’re doing a lot more. And sometimes I think we’re a lot more physical. And because the audience has seen so much more, we have to do a little more in order to peak their interest, in order to show them something different. What we call a false finish, a pin that people believe will be the final move of a match, we go through those like Steamboat-Savage. You’ll see that on a SmackDown. You’ll see 15 false finishes on a SmackDown.”

On Undertaker’s comments about the product being ‘soft’: “It’s strange. I really feel like he misspoke. Because Mark is a really good guy. He’s very knowledgable. Obviously, he has a ton of respect for the business. Goldberg is just Goldberg. Who cares? But he’s talking about guns and knives in the locker room. Come on. You guys travel just like we did. Did you really get that stuff through security? TSA was just letting everything happen back then? I choose to play video games sometimes on my own time. I don’t do it at work. As you can see, some of my character is based around it. I’ve always been one that networked and politicked and tried to communicate and work while I’m at work. Some guys choose to stay in the locker room. And for guys like the New Day who are überly talented, they can get away with that. I hope the younger guys in the locker room don’t fall into that because we’re not all the same. I have to put my whole mind into work as I come to work on a Friday. Sometimes my wife has to tell me to shut it off. She’ll be like, ‘Stop, be at home, be present.’ Because I can’t turn it off sometimes and I think to be at the highest level of anything, you have to be borderline obsessive. So, yeah, I don’t always think there’s room for video games in the locker room, but when we’re running our regular touring system and it’s a live event and there’s nowhere to go, you got kicked out of the hotel because you couldn’t get the late check out, you already hit the gym, you already picked up your food and you’re sitting in the locker room, I’d rather my guys be playing video games than breaking into a bag of some sort.

“It’s a different time and I think we’re smarter. I think you’re gonna see that from the financial side of it, from how we save our money, how we prepare for the future, having a life after the business when we can’t fall down anymore to our actual health. I think it was just like a retired guy trying to sound gangster.”

On whether he wishes he could have been around in the Attitude Era: “To be honest, and this is gonna make some good headlines, but it would’ve been too easy. I feel like [John] Cena said it before. It’s a challenge to be PG. It’s a challenge to not have to go the cheap route. Being able to shove everything up everyone’s ass, to do that stuff, to just chug beers—and I’m not taking anything way from the performance and the physicality of what they did and the stories they told in the ring—these guys were great performers and great in-ring wrestlers. But the character development was easier. If I could just start chugging bourbon and smoking cigars, imagine what my character could be. We could go even further on this mob boss thing. It’s more challenging what we do now. It’s the facts. That’s why the business is bigger. That’s why we have a bigger platform now. And that was all due to the work done before us to get us to this point, but at the same time if we don’t do it the way we do it now, it wouldn’t be that way. It was a different time.”