Roman Reigns On Whether WrestleMania Match With The Rock Will Happen

Roman Reigns has weighed in on whether his rumored match with The Rock at WrestleMania is likely to happen. The match between the two has been rumored for a while and was even referenced in Young Rock in an Easter Egg-like scene. Reigns spoke with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and you can see a couple highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On whether he thinks the match will happen: “Update is Dwayne is dropping it with his own projects. It’s got to be pretty good, it’s got to be pretty special. I think that just goes to show the clammer, the buzz for it, the chatter for it, the wishful thinking.”

On the possible match being referenced in Young Rock: “It’s something that he definitely played into within ‘Young Rock,’ which as you know with him, everything is highly strategic. A lot of synergy with everything that he does, with the projects he’s guiding and has in mind. So yeah, I would say just based on that alone, it looks even better than it did the last time we spoke.”