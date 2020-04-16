wrestling / News

Roman Reigns Announces That His Wife Is Pregnant With Twins

April 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Roman Reigns

Muscle & Fitness released a new interview with WWE Superstar Roman Reigns this week. Reigns announced that he and his wife, Galina, are now expecting twins. Congratulations to Reigns and his family. With the twins, Reigns will be a father of five kids. You can check out a clip where he makes the announcement and a video of the full interview below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Roman Reigns, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading