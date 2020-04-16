Roman Reigns Announces That His Wife Is Pregnant With Twins

– Muscle & Fitness released a new interview with WWE Superstar Roman Reigns this week. Reigns announced that he and his wife, Galina, are now expecting twins. Congratulations to Reigns and his family. With the twins, Reigns will be a father of five kids. You can check out a clip where he makes the announcement and a video of the full interview below.

“Three [kids], with two in the oven. I’m looking to be Papa Bear Five."

Roman Reigns confirms in a recent interview with Muscle & Fitness that he is going to be a father of five with Galina expecting another set of twins! Congratulations to @WWERomanReigns and Galina. pic.twitter.com/1CltCaz3rx

— Roman-Reigns.Org (@RomanFansite) April 16, 2020