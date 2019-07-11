Roman Reigns Wins First ESPY Award For Best WWE Moment – Reigns, Triple H Comment

– Roman Reigns is the winner of the inaugural “Best WWE Moment” award at the 2019 ESPYs. Reigns took home the award for his return to WWE after his successful battle with leukemia, beating out Becky Lynch’s WrestleMania 35 main event win, Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship win at WM, and Ronda Rousey winning her first RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.

You can see video of Reigns accepting the award below, along with WWE’s full announcement and comments by Triple H:

Roman Reigns wins the first-ever Best WWE Moment award at the ESPYS

WWE and the ESPYS have made history tonight!

For the first time ever at this yea”s ESPYS, Best WWE Moment was awarded on the red carpet. Fans have been able to vote once a day and named Roman Reigns’ triumphant return to Monday Night Raw the moment of the year!

“For to me just to be able to be healthy was the only award I needed. This is just so flattering for everyone to kind of lift me up and show me that support system and love from everybody,” Reigns said. “It was never about awards or anything like that. It was just about awareness, it was just about sharing my story and hopefully someone could use it for a little bit of hope.”

Reigns was congratulated during the red carpet special by Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative Paul Levesque.

Reigns bested the following other moments:

* Becky Lynch wins Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania 35

* Kofi Kingston wins first WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35

* Ronda Rousey captures her first WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam

The ESPYS gather top celebrities from sports and entertainment to commemorate the past year in sports by recognizing major sports achievements, reliving unforgettable moments and saluting the leading performers and performances. The show recognizes achievements in categories such as “Best MLB Player,” “Best Team,” “Best Female Athlete” and “Best Upset,” and inspiring human stories are showcased through three pillar awards: the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

The ESPYS red carpet special airs from 6-8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The ESPYS air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.