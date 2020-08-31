Roman Reigns Wins WWE Universal Title at Payback in Chaotic Main Event (Pics, Video)

Roman Reigns made good on his own personal spoiler report from Smackdown, capturing the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Payback. Reigns defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman to capture the title from Wyatt in his first match back after he returned last week at SummerSlam. Reigns waited until late in the match to come down, only arriving after The Fiend superplexed Strowman and imploded the ring. He won with a spear to Strowman after low-blowing Wyatt and knocking him to the ringside area. You can see pics and video from the match below.

This marks Reigns’ second run with the title, having previously held won it in August of 2018 and holding it until he relinquished the belt in October of that year due to his leukemia diagnosis. The Fiend’s reign, his second, ended at just seven days. You can check out our full report of the PPV here.