wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Wins WWE Universal Title at Payback in Chaotic Main Event (Pics, Video)
Roman Reigns made good on his own personal spoiler report from Smackdown, capturing the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Payback. Reigns defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman to capture the title from Wyatt in his first match back after he returned last week at SummerSlam. Reigns waited until late in the match to come down, only arriving after The Fiend superplexed Strowman and imploded the ring. He won with a spear to Strowman after low-blowing Wyatt and knocking him to the ringside area. You can see pics and video from the match below.
This marks Reigns’ second run with the title, having previously held won it in August of 2018 and holding it until he relinquished the belt in October of that year due to his leukemia diagnosis. The Fiend’s reign, his second, ended at just seven days. You can check out our full report of the PPV here.
Yowie Wowie. #WWEPayback @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/HrnlDpL9PA
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
You're not sleeping, but this IS a nightmare. #WWEPayback @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/JGHAT9PYxG
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 31, 2020
.@BraunStrowman is alone in the ring with #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt, and he's… 𝘴𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨? 😳 #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/LxMx6V1aQX
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 31, 2020
#TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt has a fan. #WWEPayback @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/XAzcROXoZv
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
Oh look, a toy! 🙃 #WWEPayback @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/lYvFhcCHFu
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 31, 2020
Chaos has quickly erupted this No Holds Barred #TripleThreat Match for the #UniversalTitle! #WWEPayback @WWEBrayWyatt @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/nIzvk8N7Ee
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓮𝔂 𝓕𝓲𝓮𝓷𝓭 @WWEBrayWyatt 🤡 #WWEPayback @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/1TGRkjDAAR
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
CARNAGE x 1,000,000#WWEPayback @BraunStrowman @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/Sa4V4MpvOO
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
THEY BROKE THE RING!!!!! 🤯🤯🤯#WWEPayback @WWEBrayWyatt @BraunStrowman @WWERobinson pic.twitter.com/GZDju9j3Gt
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
Great timing, @WWERomanReigns. #WWEPayback @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/GeeFGzOb1b
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
Wreck Everyone, Win the #UniversalTitle, & Leave. #AndNew #WWEPayback @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/iE39EyXWRs
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
Mission accomplished. #WWEPayback #AndNew @WWERomanReigns @BraunStrowman @WWEBrayWyatt @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/Da139l0sbU
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 31, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley On WWE’s Biggest Problem Right Now, What He Hated Most About The Company, Why He Wants WWE To Succeed
- Bruce Prichard On Rick Rude Being Chosen To Face Ultimate Warrior At SummerSlam 1990, Rude And Warrior’s Relationship, Frustrations That Led To Rude Leaving WWE
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Nailz Smashing Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissie’s Head Through His Office Wall In the AWA
- Update on Plans For Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt Following Paul Heyman Smackdown Reveal