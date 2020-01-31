Roman Reigns Would Love Another Match With John Cena, Says Cena’s Absence From WWE Has Shown How Good He Is

– Roman Reigns would love another shot at John Cena and discussed Cena’s impact on WWE TV in a new WWE Now India video. You can see the video below, in which Reigns spoke with Gaelyn Mendonca and answered some quick questions like what Marvel hero he’d like to play (“black-haired Thor”) and the like.

Asked about the possibility of another match with Cena, Reigns said, “I’d love it. I think it’s really shown over the past year or so just how good John is, and just what having his presence does for our show.”

He went on to add, “You know, I really enjoyed the time that I spent in the ring with him. And if you can’t learn from someone like John, then shame on you. So, yeah, I think any time that we can have all the biggest Superstars to represent WWE, it’s a good thing. I know he’s busy and he’s killing it right now in Hollywood, but yeah. If you ever want some again John Boy, here we go.”

