Roman Reigns Would Rather Face The Fiend Over Goldberg At Wrestlemania
NBC San Diego’s Fernando Ramirez posted a clip to Twitter from the Wrestlemania 37 media day, in which Roman Reigns reveals whether he’d rather face Goldberg or The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the Universal title at this year’s Wrestlemania. The two are fighting for the belt at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia on February 27.
He said: “I mean, I just want my title, to be honest. Nobody took that title from me, I had to relinquish it due to circumstances. So, I’d just prefer my title. Honestly, from a completely honest standpoint, I would much rather face The Fiend. He’s busted his ass all year long for it. No offense to Goldberg, I think he’s a great performer, he’s a great Superstar, but I’m into the future right now and helping out the guys who can be in the locker room with me, and there’s no doubt that The Fiend has put a lot of work into what he’s done, but as we all have. So, like I said, it’s my time now. We’ve had fun with that Fun House, but it’s time to bring it home.”
#WWE Superstar Roman Reigns was asked if he would rather face Goldberg or Bray Wyatt “The Fiend” at Wrestlemania if he wins the Elimination Chamber match. He said would rather face The Fiend. pic.twitter.com/uCxmyLq4Yd
— Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) February 11, 2020
