Roman Reigns Wouldn’t Mind Doing a Podcast At Some Point

Roman Reigns is busy being Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at the moment, but he says he could see himself hosting a podcast at some point. Reigns recently spoke with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and during the interview he was asked if he would be interested in doing his own podcast at some point. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On potentially doing a podcast: “Why not? I talk for a living. So why wouldn’t I just want to sit down and have a discussion.”

On what he thinks a potential podcast might be about: “Either just BS-ing with [his] crew or interviewing people … It’d probably be ridiculous and we’d either get cancelled. [laughs] Or everyone would finally know that these guys are idiots. ‘No wonder they’re wrestlers, they’re just big kids.'”