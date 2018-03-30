Roman Reigns: I Wouldn’t Be A Paul Heyman Guy, He’d Be A Roman Reigns Guy

Roman Reigns recently spoke with NBC Sports, here are the highlights…

On Possibly Working With Paul Heyman: “I think it would be really cool. Obviously it comes down to a couple of different things creatively, but I think it would be really neat. I think it would be able to show a different aspect of myself. It really just depends on the route that we want to take my character; if there’s any type of evolution that needs to be made in the next couple of years. I think with a character like Paul Heyman, the different things that we could do would be really cool. It would show not only myself, but also him in a totally different light. I wouldn’t just be the guy bouncing around not saying anything. If there’s something I need to say, I’m going to step up and say it because regardless if I’m with a guy like Paul Heyman, I would not be a Paul Heyman guy, he would be a Roman Reigns guy, that’s the way that would work. My role is my role and I don’t plan on changing that for anybody. If there’s something that needs to be said or if someone needs to step up in the locker room and mention something, that’s always going to be where I want to be. As long as nothing crazy or drastic would change, I think we’d be able to do a lot of really cool stuff. I’m into it.”

On Ronda Rousey in WWE: She has the advantage and disadvantage of not going through developmental. That’s when we learned all of that stuff. When you first start, the trainers will tell you, ‘This may feel really long, but go longer.’ That’s the point when people need to feel busy mentally, they feel like they need to do or say something. If you notice, some people move a little slower than others and I’m one of those people. I like to call it island time, but it takes a certain amount of confidence in yourself to be able to do that. It’s not just confidence like, ‘Oh I’m confident in myself, I’ll be good here.’ The confidence comes from knowing what you’re going to do next. You’re the storyteller. Whenever she becomes the storyteller and she dictates the moment, then she’ll feel truly comfortable. We call that being a General. When you get to that point, you can command, you can lead. That just comes from experience and reps. The secret weapon in this business is having experience, going through certain situations and public speaking. For example, being in front of thousands of people and flubbing a word, but then you know how to handle that situation. You have to go through the fire a few times in order to get the right type of callusing so you know how to handle that stuff. She’s done a lot of good and different stuff. She’s done movies, different types of media work. Like anything else she’s done in her life she’s going to learn on the fly and she’s going to learn fast because she’s smart and a great athlete. These are all good growing pains that she’s going through.”

On Facing Brock Lesnar Again at a WrestleMania: “It’s like night and day man. I was brand spanking new to that situation. At that point I had an aggressive schedule doing so much media. I was just trying to get my foot through that door. I had my toe in and was really just trying to make it happen, but this time I feel the experience that I’ve gained over the years. I’ve been here before, so I know how to handle the situation. I know what I need to do, in order to get to that next day after WrestleMania. Anytime you’ve shared the ring with someone like Brock Lesnar it always helps. It’s never fun walking in there for the first time with him one-on-one.”